NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.43 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.
NetEase Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ NTES opened at $117.14 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NTES
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.