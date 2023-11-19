Needham & Company LLC Boosts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $70.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Endava has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,337 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.