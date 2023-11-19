National Bankshares Reiterates “C$19.00” Price Target for Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.07.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.16. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,626 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. Insiders bought a total of 30,882 shares of company stock worth $297,689 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

