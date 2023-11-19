National Bank Financial Weighs in on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
