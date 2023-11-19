Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.