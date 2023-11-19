Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Morningstar US Industrials in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morningstar US Industrials Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar US Industrials by 50.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar US Industrials by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar US Industrials by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 576,842 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar US Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar US Industrials by 402.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Morningstar US Industrials has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Morningstar US Industrials will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Morningstar US Industrials Company Profile

