Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Morningstar US Industrials in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Shares of MIST stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Morningstar US Industrials has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.
Morningstar US Industrials (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Morningstar US Industrials will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
