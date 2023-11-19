Morgan Stanley Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $94.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NYSE DFS opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

