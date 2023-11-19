MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wedbush

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.49. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $4,297,644.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

