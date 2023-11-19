Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $140,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,748,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after buying an additional 293,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $540.02 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.63 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.