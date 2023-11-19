Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 685,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REZI. TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

