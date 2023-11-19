Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 830 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,576,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,362,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

