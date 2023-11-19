Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,250 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.