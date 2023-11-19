Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 551 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

