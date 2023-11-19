Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 486 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.