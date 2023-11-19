Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,045 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CubeSmart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

CubeSmart stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

