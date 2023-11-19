Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,746 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 344,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE Centers

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.