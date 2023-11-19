Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,765,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after buying an additional 1,397,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,132,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 110.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,944,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after buying an additional 1,542,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

