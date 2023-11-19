Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,330 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 820.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,933,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,308,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,883,000 after purchasing an additional 656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

