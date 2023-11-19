Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,365 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 57.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

