Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $74.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,544 shares of company stock worth $13,236,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

