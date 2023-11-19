Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $277,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,763 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,384,000 after buying an additional 283,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,460,000 after buying an additional 381,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

SM Energy stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

