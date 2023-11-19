Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $248,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

