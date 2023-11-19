Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $260,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PII. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.77.

Polaris Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PII opened at $92.18 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

