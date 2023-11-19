Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $258,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 90.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 824,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 391,925 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 280,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.