Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $256,000 Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

