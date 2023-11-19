Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $256,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

