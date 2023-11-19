Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Conduent by 4,848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,958 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conduent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 904,919 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Stock Performance

Conduent stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $608.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.