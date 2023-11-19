Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 527.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,607.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 1,384,825 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 132.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.