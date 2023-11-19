Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

