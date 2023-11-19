Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 140 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. CL King cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

