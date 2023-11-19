Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNA opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $142.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,477 shares of company stock valued at $923,055. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

