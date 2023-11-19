Miranda Curtis Sells 31,200 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.47 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

