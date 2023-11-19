MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIRA opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.98.
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.
