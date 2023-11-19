Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.24. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $169,652 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.