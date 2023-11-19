Michael Arntz Sells 1,044 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $44,495.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,404.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Michael Arntz sold 991 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $40,333.70.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 53 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,120.00.
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $45,163.44.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Arntz sold 13,538 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $552,215.02.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,876.84.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $501,313.14.
Smartsheet Stock Up 0.8 %
SMAR stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $52.81.
Institutional Trading of Smartsheet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
