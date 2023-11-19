Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Methanex by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after acquiring an additional 978,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth about $39,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 156.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,513,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.55. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $54.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

