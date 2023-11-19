Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTH. UBS Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $142.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 41,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

