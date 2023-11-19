Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

