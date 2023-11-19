Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after purchasing an additional 195,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,240,000 after purchasing an additional 154,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,651 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $88.79 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

