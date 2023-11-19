Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $70,000 Position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Shares of PGJ opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $33.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

