Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $46,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $88.30 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $88.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.