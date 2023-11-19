Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.42 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

