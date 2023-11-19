Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 824 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 470,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 449.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 344,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FND opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.