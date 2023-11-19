Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,506 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,242,000 after buying an additional 481,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

