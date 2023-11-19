Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

