Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,401,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

