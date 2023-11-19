Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.56 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

