Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $72.77.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

