Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $108,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 53,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RYT opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

