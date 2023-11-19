Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $72,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. HSBC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

